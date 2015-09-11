Start Your Day: Remembering 9/11 ArkLaTex events, crisp fall weekend forecast

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Today marks the 14th anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York and Washington D.C. including more than 400 police officers and firefighters.

There are many events across the ArkLaTex today to pay respects and remember the tragedy of 9-11.

Today, Bossier City will hold its 14th Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at 10:00 this morning. This will be the first 9-11 ceremony where the newly placed 16-foot steel beam from ground zero will be on display.

And the Hill Crest Funeral Home will host a sunrise 9-11 Memorial Service this morning. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at Hill Crest Memorial and Funeral Home with more details on the event.

While many were planning on honoring the lives lost in the 9/11 tragedy, the FBI was stopping a Florida man connected to a bomb plot at a Kansas City Sept. 11 memorial. The man allegedly provided directions on how to kill as many people as possible. Tune into KSLA News 12 This Morning to get the full story.

There is a slight chance of storms tonight, but the rest of the weekend is supposed to start feeling a lot like fall. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live from downtown Mooringsport this morning to break down that weekend forecast and tell us all about the Mooringsport Cypress Festival. She says if you're looking for a small town festival with a lot of heart this weekend, then you better make your way to Mooringsport.

There has been a recent rash of officer-involved violence throughout the United States. Now, community Leaders along with the authorities are working together to solve our nations latest war on violence.

Harry Watson with Louisiana Concern of Police Survivors, C.O.P.S., is live on KSLA News 12 This Morning to talk about upcoming bass tournament and fundraiser for families of fallen officers.

