Start Your Day: Have your say on bus routes; and look out for those cucumbers

Good morning! Here are some things the ArkLaTex will be talking about today.

Think SporTran's bus routes can be improved? You can have your say at a public hearing from 3 to 7 p.m. today. SporTran will use your feedback to help finalize its transit development plan. Today's hearing also will give you an opportunity to view the proposed layout of SporTran's Transfer Hub at Cedar Grove Park in Shreveport.

Also today:

The roster of candidates for elections Oct. 24 in Louisiana soon will be set. Qualifying of hopefuls for statewide to local posts wraps up today.

Louisiana is revisiting its policy on photo IDs in the wake of a report that a self-identified transgender woman was turned away for not looking like a man. Two Office of Motor Vehicles commissioners and two lawyers examined the policy Wednesday and more officials will review them at a meeting today.

And LifeShare Blood Centers is holding its annual United We Give blood drive today and Friday. For every blood donation, LifeShare Blood Centers will donate $1 to help provide belt trauma kits to state troopers and local sheriff's offices and police departments.

What's it like outdoors? There are lots of clouds around and scattered rain chances this evening through Friday, but the biggest weather story is the cooldown coming this weekend. The KSLA StormTracker team has the details on air and online.

You don't want to miss this: The number of salmonella cases in Louisiana connected to recalled cucumbers now stands at 4. At least one of those is right here in Northwest Louisiana. The FDA also has confirmed 6 cases in Arkansas and 18 in Texas. Two deaths have been reported in Texas and California. This morning on KSLA News 12, we learn how to identify the recalled veggie. And Jacob Bradford talks with Dr. Joseph Bocchini, chairman of pediatrics at University Health, about who could be more at risk of getting the potentially deadly disease and what to do if you have concerns.

Traffic alerts:

The Louisiana Highway 6 exit ramp on northbound Interstate 49 in Natchitoches Parish will be closed from midnight today until 5 a.m. Friday to allow for construction crews. So state highway officials are urging your to use caution and obey all traffic signs if you're in that area. Louisiana state police will conduct a DWI checkpoint tomorrow somewhere in Bossier Parish.

And in remembrance the 14th anniversary of 9/11, KSLA News 12 has a segment online where you can find slideshows, stories and events in the ArkLaTex. It's called "Remembering 9/11" and accessible on our homepage at KSLA.com. It's more coverage you can click on.

Also click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.