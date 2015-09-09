Police ID man found fatally shot just off I-20 exit ramp

Officers were called out just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to Monkhouse Drive at I-20, where a man's body was found in a car. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

A Bossier City resident is the man found fatally shot in a car along Interstate 20 in west Shreveport on Wednesday morning, police say.

Mark Anthony Cornett, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene just off the Shreveport Regional Airport exit off I-20. That's where his body was found in a black Lincoln LS just after 3:30 a.m. He reportedly had been shot in the head.

The discovery was called in by a passerby who initially thought Cornett was asleep in the sedan near the shoulder of the off ramp, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

A witness tells KSLA News 12 she saw 2 cars leave the roadway along I-20 just off Monkhouse Drive before she heard 2 gunshots and saw 2 men get out of Cornett's vehicle and get into other car and leave.

One person has been detained by the Police Department's violent crimes detectives; however, there has been no arrest, Hines said.

The westbound I-20 exit at Monkhouse Drive was shut down as investigators processed the scene Wednesday morning. It was reopened just before 7 a.m.

Now Shreveport police detectives are asking people with any information about the slaying to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website by clicking here.

