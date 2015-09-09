In the news: a fatal shooting, rain, salmonella in LA and fake tickets

Good morning!

Tainted cucumbers and fake parking tickets. Those are two possible threats you need to be aware of today.

But first, there's breaking news of a discovery along Interstate 20 related to a fatal shooting just after 3:30 a.m. today. Shreveport police were called out to I-20 at Monkhouse Drive (the Shreveport Regional Airport exit). That's where we're told officers discovered a male's body in a car. KSLA NEWS 12'S Jacob Bradford is live on Monkhouse Drive this morning just feet from where the body was found.

And in your StormTracker 12 weather, a couple cold fronts will increase rain chances and provide a nice drop in the heat and humidity.

Now to those alerts.

Check your refrigerators and freezers because there's news this morning from Louisiana health officials that three cases of salmonella have been reported in the northwest, northeast and Baton Rouge areas of the state. And they all might be related to the cucumber recall and resulting outbreak that's affected 22 states.

And authorities want you to be on the lookout for fake parking tickets that could lead you to becoming a victim of a crime. One was left on a vehicle windshield in a Walmart parking lot in Shreveport. Tune in to KSLA News 12 to see the difference between the bogus and real citations.

Join us at 5:30 a.m. as we meet with Faith Church pastor Charles Johnson about Faith Jam, a program his church will host Saturday Southern University in Shreveport. It is designed to bring faith to the community to engage young people in productive activities and make the right choices to deter violence.

Also new this morning, Alcoa is restarting its Texarkana cast-house to meet demand for aluminum slab for the auto industry. That represents a $6 million investment in an area that has been shut down since 2009.

And by noon today, railway officials in Texarkana expect to have completed all repairs necessary in the wake of a two-train collision we reported to you as breaking news yesterday that derailed an engine and four railcars.

