BAFB airman identified as 1 of 2 victims in fatal ATV wrecks

Dustin Reinhart was an Airman 1st Class when this photo was taken while he was on the job as a 2nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller at Barksdale Air Force Base in July 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Andrew Moua)

Two people have died in separate incidents involving ATVs at Muddy Bottoms ATV & Recreation Park on Sunday.

The Webster Parish sheriff's office confirms the first happened around 2 a.m. Sunday involving a 24-year-old Barksdale airman from Illinois.

The man was flown to the hospital but later died, according to sheriff's Deputy Chief Bobby Igo.

BAFB's public affairs office identified him in a brief statement released Monday afternoon. "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the loss this weekend of one of our teammates, Senior Airman Dustin Reinhart. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

The second crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday and involved a 30-year-old female, authorities said. She, too, was flown to a hospital and later died.

Relatives and close friends have identified the woman as Sonya Turner of DeQueen, AR. Sharron Mayo says Turner is her niece, and she really wants more answers about what exactly happened.

"All I know is she had a 4-wheeler wreck and the back rack hit her in the head," Lea Ann Tallant said, who describes herself as Turner's lifelong best friend.

Tallant describes being in shock when she first heard the news, "I thought, I can't lose my best friend, she's been there for me for everything."

Turner is described as fun and outgoing, "Anybody that knew her loved her," she said, explaining she was a wife and mother of two, who loved mud sports.

Carolyn Gathright-Norcutt says her daughter saw Turner wreck and tried to save her life, "She called at 12:28 last night and she was hysterical."

"She kept telling me over and over, she couldn't stop the bleeding," Gathright-Norcutt, who says her daughter is devastated she couldn't save Turner.

"She's still not doing good, I think she is kind of in shock," she said about her daughter.

Few additional details are available, as the park is on private property in Sarepta and the sheriff's office does not typically investigate incidents on private property unless foul play is involved or suspected.

The Air Force is also conducting an investigation into the death of the airman.

The following statement was provided by Muddy Bottoms management to KSLA News 12 early Monday afternoon in regard to the fatal incidents at the park:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these individuals. Muddy Bottoms ATV and Recreation Park has fully cooperated with both Air Force personnel and local law enforcement as they worked through the investigation of these accidents. Our hearts go out to all affected by these incidents.

