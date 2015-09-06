Work on Shreveport's Whole Foods store coming along - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Work on Shreveport's Whole Foods store coming along

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Construction of the Whole Foods Market store in Shreveport is coming along.

The 39,000-square-foot structure near East 70th Street at Fern Avenue is expected to open this year. 

Officials broke ground for the store in the new Fern Marketplace shopping center last year. 

Whole Foods Market now operates four stores in Louisiana - one each if Baton Rouge, Metairie, New Orleans and Lafayette.

