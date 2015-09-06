Work on Shreveport's Whole Foods store coming along

Construction of the Whole Foods Market store in Shreveport is coming along.

The 39,000-square-foot structure near East 70th Street at Fern Avenue is expected to open this year.

Officials broke ground for the store in the new Fern Marketplace shopping center last year.

Whole Foods Market now operates four stores in Louisiana - one each if Baton Rouge, Metairie, New Orleans and Lafayette.

