Shreveporter says he'll seek District 9 post on parish commission

Shreveport native John Atkins intends to seek the District 9 seat on the Caddo Commission.

He will submit the paperwork necessary to qualify as a candidate at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Caddo clerk of court's office (Room 103) in the Caddo Courthouse, 501 Texas St. in Shreveport, says a brief statement his campaign released Friday.

Elections will be held Oct. 24. Sept. 23 is last day to register to vote or update your voter registration to vote in those elections.

