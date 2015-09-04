Operations begin at Benteler Steel Tube mill

Governor Bobby Jindal stopped in Shreveport Monday afternoon to welcome Benteler Steel to the area as the manufacturer broke ground on the first phase of the $975 million mill at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

Construction is coming along on the new $975 million Benteler Steel mill at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

A 65,000 square foot manufacturing training facility is open on the campus of Bossier Parish Community College.

At least 350 people are on the job at the new Benteler Steel and Tube Mill at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

Construction started in May 2013, and Benteler broke ground on the first phase, a steel tube rolling facility, in September 2013. Plant operations started up last month once that phase was completed. The manufacturer is now in the process of ramping up production.

A second building will take several years to complete.

Benteler eventually plans to hire a total of 675 full-time employees, once their facility reaches full capacity. They say hiring and training is "on track."

The $975 million plant is the first project of its kind that the company has built outside of Germany.

The company also built a 65,000 square foot manufacturing training facility the campus of Bossier Parish Community College. The $21 million Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology opened in November 2014.

About Benteler Steel/Tube

Benteler Steel/Tube is a specialist in the manufacturing and processing of seamless hot-rolled steel tubes, and seamless cold-drawn precision steel tubes, serving international customers in the automotive, OCTG/line pipe, heat transfer, hydraulics/precision engineering, and construction sectors. Read more about the company here.



