Start Your Day: Boat ramps open for Labor Day weekend, holiday forecast, Blue Out day for students

The Red River Waterway Commission has been working to clean up tons of sand deposited by the flooded Red River back in May and June. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Two of the Red River boat ramps in Caddo and Bossier parishes will be opening in time for this Labor Day weekend. The North Caddo/Bossier boat ramp along with the Bossier Teague Parkway upstream ramp are now open.

It's going to be a hot Labor Day weekend. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden has the full holiday forecast on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Shreveport police are working closely with the community to build a stronger relationship. In doing so, a group of police officers will leave the streets and head into the classroom for University Elementary Blue-Out Day. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live from the school, where the students will spend the day bonding with the men and women in blue.

In a KSLA 12 CrimeTracker alert, 3 men face charges after a stolen car was found at a house in Shreveport. Two of the men face a charge of unauthorized entry and one is charged with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

Houston prepares to lay a fallen Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth to rest today. Law enforcement agencies are paying their respects to Deputy Goforth, who was killed at a suburban Houston gas station one week ago. They will turn on their red and blue flashing lights this morning in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's call for a show of support for law enforcement.

And this weekend, the small town of Sunset, Louisiana, will say farewell to slain Sgt. Henry Nelson. Governor Jindal proclaimed September 14, 2015, as a statewide day of prayer for Sgt. Nelson and other fallen law enforcement officers.

