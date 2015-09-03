New details revealed during court testimony of SPD officer death

Northwestern State University will recognize the late Officer Thomas LaValley, a 2007 graduate of the university, with a posthumous presentation and the announcement of a scholarship established in his name.

SPD Officer Thomas LaValley, 29, was fatally shot responding to a call about a suspicious person on August 5 in the 3500 block of Del Rio St. in Queensborough.

The Shreveport police officer fatally shot last month while responding to a suspicious persons call was killed with the same caliber gun as his service weapon, which has yet to be recovered.

New details were revealed during a preliminary examination hearing Thursday morning in Caddo District Court for Grover Cannon, the 27-year-old Shreveport man charged with first degree murder in Officer Thomas LaValley's death.

The detective in the case took the stand and testified that 15 shots in all were fired, and that Officer LaValley was hit 6 times, including twice in the head at point-blank range.

Of the 15 shots fired, one came from a 9 mm handgun. The rest came from a .40 caliber handgun. It's still not clear yet based on the testimony so far whether LaValley was able to fire any shots before he was incapacitated, but the detective testified that the shots were fired within seconds of LaValley's arrival.

It was also revealed in court that there is an audio recording of the confrontation, but no body camera video.

Preliminary examinations are held to consider evidence and testimony in order to determine whether there is probable cause to believe the defendant committed the crime they are accused of.

According to testimony Thursday morning, the 9 mm handgun is believed to be the weapon Cannon is accused of using in a shooting in mid-July. He was already wanted on a warrant for attempted second degree murder in that case when LaValley responded to the home in the 3500 block of Del Rio St. on the night of August 5.

On August 12, Grover Cannon's mother Ramona Cannon told said Grover's sister warned Officer Thomas LaValley before he went inside.

On the stand, the detective in the case said Thursday morning that LaValley encountered a mother and daughter at that address when he arrived, who told him that Cannon was armed and had been threatening to kill them. When he made contact with Cannon himself, he told him to twice to show his hands. The detective said Cannon did not comply and that shots were fired only seconds later.

Cannon was captured in Queensborough the following day after a massive manhunt.

"I'm certain that police will be looking for people that perhaps aided him, there is a reason why we had at least seventy police units and helicopters, there is a reason he was able to evade capture for so long," said attorney Joel Pearce.

Shreveport police revealed 2 weeks after the killing that the officer's service weapon, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, was missing and a reward is offered.

Grover Cannon's family denied our requests for an interview following the hearing claiming their family attorney advised them not to speak on the matter.

