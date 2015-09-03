Start Your Day: Accused killer of SPD officer in court, weekend thunderstorm chances

Former Air Force Staff Sgt. Mike Maroney hopes to find the girl in this picture. (Source: Airman 1st Class Veronica Pierce)

Grover Cannon, accused of killing SPD Officer Thomas LaValley, will be in court this morning on separate charges. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford will have updates from the courtroom.

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

The man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer will be back in court later this morning. Grover Cannon, 27, will be arraigned for 2 charges in a separate case.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at the Caddo Parish Courthouse with details on the charges Cannon faces today. Cannon will see a judge on the 1st degree murder charge of Officer LaValley on October 20.

Northwestern State University will honor fallen Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley. LaValley graduated from Northwestern in 2007. Now, the school is establishing a scholarship in his name.

In a KSLA News 12 traffic alert, parts of Southern Avenue will remain closed today. The section of Southern Avenue between Ockley Drive and Lawhon Street is blocked off while repairs are made to a waterline and the road.

If you're looking for good food, music and fun this Labor Day weekend, then you might want to check out the 16th annual Zydeco Festival and Poker Run in Natchitoches.

StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live in historic downtown Natchitoches this morning with more about the event. She'll also have a sneak peek of the weekend forecast and the chances of possible thunderstorms.

ICYMI: It appears the girl from an iconic picture that showed a bright spot in the dark days following Hurricane Katrina has been found. Former Air Force Master Sergeant Mike Maroney was photographed hugging an adorable, pigtailed girl who he saved during Hurricane Katrina. After years of searching, the pair is set to reunite in New Orleans later this month.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.