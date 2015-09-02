9-year-old battling cancer named honorary deputy

A 9-year-old in the fight for his life, battling cancer got to make one of his biggest dreams a reality.

Thanks to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Jamarion Daugherty became an honorary deputy.

Deputies and members of the SWAT team pulled out all the stops to honor Jamarion Daugherty.

"It's tough because we don't know how much longer he's going to be here, he's at the end of treatment and it didn't work,” said Bobby Herring with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jamarion Daugherty is battling Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer that develops in muscle tissue.

“Right now he's in hospice and were enjoying the time that we have,” said mother Jacqueline Daugherty.

Jacqueline Daugherty has been a deputy at the Sheriff's office for nine years and Jamarion Daugherty's older brother is now in police academy. Jacqueline Daugherty said a love for law enforcement runs in their family.

As the cancer progresses, Jamarion Daugherty is getting weaker, but Jacqueline Daugherty said there is nothing like seeing her son live his dream.

“You know with all the news and negativity I think it's a good thing that we see this side of law enforcement, as a family we come together,” said Herring.

Now, that every moment counts Jacqueline Daugherty said she's most thankful to know that her brother and sisters in law enforcement are standing with her.

“Going to work every day and knowing that my team is there for me,” said Jacqueline Daugherty.

Patches from multiple agencies were also presented to the family.

