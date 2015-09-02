Accused killer of SPD officer to be arraigned on unrelated charges

We're learning much more about the criminal history of Grover Cannon, the Shreveport man captured after a citywide manhunt in the murder of police officer Thomas LaValley Wednesday night, August 5.

We're learning much more about the criminal history of Grover Cannon, the Shreveport man captured after a citywide manhunt in the murder of police officer Thomas LaValley Wednesday night, August 5.

Exactly 3 weeks before this week's fatal shooting of a Shreveport Police officer, investigators say the man accused of that crime was the gunman in a different shooting that sent a man to the hospital with 3 gunshot wounds.

Exactly 3 weeks before this week's fatal shooting of a Shreveport Police officer, investigators say the man accused of that crime was the gunman in a different shooting that sent a man to the hospital with 3 gunshot wounds.

Nearly one month after Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley was gunned down while responding to a call in the city's Queensborough neighborhood, his suspected killer will be in court.

Grover Cannon, 27, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for attempted second degree murder and domestic abuse in a separate case.

The attempted second degree murder charge stems from a shooting in mid-July. Back on July 15, the victim, Darren Williams, said he arrived in the 3100 block of Judson Street with paperwork to hand over to his friend buying a car. He said he remembered stepping out of his Hummer and walking up a small hill of an empty lot that is a popular place for people to hang out.

When he reached the top of the hill, Williams said he turned to his left only to see Grover Cannon less than 2 feet away from him. That's when Cannon reportedly shot Williams three times.

Until the shooting death of Officer LaValley on Aug. 5, Cannon had been on the run for his alleged role in the shooting incident involving Williams.

Cannon also has five separate convictions in Caddo Parish in the last decade. He had been in and out of jail for crimes ranging from theft and burglary to drug dealing.

Cannon is expected to face a judge for the first degree murder charge of Officer LaValley on October 20.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.