NSU announces scholarship in fallen SPD Officer Thomas LaValley's name

Northwestern State University will recognize the late Officer Thomas LaValley, a 2007 graduate of the university, with a posthumous presentation and the announcement of a scholarship established in his name.

University officials will make the presentation at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 in the north end zone of Turpin Stadium as part of pregame ceremonies planned in conjunction with the university’s first home football game of the season.

Law enforcement agencies, law enforcement associations and former colleagues of LaValley from throughout northwest Louisiana made contributions to establish the Officer Thomas LaValley Memorial Scholarship.



LaValley earned a degree in biology with a minor at journalism at Northwestern State and worked as a videographer in Shreveport. He began working as an officer in 2011 after graduating at the top of his class from the Shreveport Police Academy. LaValley, 29, was killed Aug. 5 while responding to a suspicious person call at a Shreveport residence.

