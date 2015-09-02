Start Your Day: Shooting suspect surrenders, special food bank announcement

This photo shows damage to a car during a shooting in Grambling that led to a manhunt near Louisiana Tech University and spurred the lockdown of Ruston High School, which has since reopened. (Source: Clay Ostarly/KSLA News 12)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

One suspect has surrendered and another remains on the run after a shooting in Grambling. Radio show "Talk of the Town" tells KSLA News 12 that Lincoln Parish officials confirmed the gunman who opened fire on another man yesterday, has surrendered. For more information on the shooting tune into KSLA News 12 This Morning.

A local food bank in Shreveport is expected to make a major announcement at 9:30 this morning. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live from the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana with more details on the announcement.

Medicaid payments to planned parenthood are expected to end in Louisiana as of today, but now that battle is heading to federal court. Raycom News Networks Gerron Jordan is live this morning at the federal court in Baton Rouge with more on what's at stake on both sides.

There has been a lot of talk about El Nino this year. It has also been a very active Pacific Hurricane Season. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden shares some specific effects the storms have had in today's Weather Wonders.

ICYMI: One East Texas dancing granny takes social media by storm. KSLA News 12's Troy Washington caught up with the woman and shared her story.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.