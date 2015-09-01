Start Your Day: West Nile in NWLA, body found inside burned truck, possible rain chances

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Shreveport police are investigating after a body was found inside a burned truck along I-49 north Tuesday morning. Investigators say they don't know an age, gender or race of the body. They believe the truck was a blue or purple Chevy Avalanche. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at the scene with the latest information.

Louisiana health officials have confirmed 2 new cases of the West Nile Virus in Northwest Louisiana, the first in the region so far this year. Tune into KSLA News 12 This Morning for more information.

It's officially the first day of meteorological fall. There is a chance of rain this afternoon and tomorrow. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden has your full weather forecast and details on what to expect for this Labor Day weekend.

Shreveport police are looking for the people responsible for a carjacking from Monday night. A postal worker says someone approached his window with a gun and forced him out of his SUV.

