2015 voter registration drives in Northwest Louisiana

Following are some voter registration efforts being held this week in Northwest Louisiana.

Bienville Parish

Aug. 31: Castor branch of the Bienville Parish Library, 9 to 9:30 a.m.; Saline Branch of the Bienville Parish Library, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Sept. 1: Ringgold branch of the Bienville Parish Library, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 3: VF Factory Outlet Mall in Arcadia, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Bossier Parish

Aug. 31: Haughton branch of the Bossier Parish Library, 116 W. McKinley St. in Haughton, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; East 80 branch of the Bossier Parish Library

1050 Bellevue Road in Haughton, 3 to 4 p.m.

Sept. 1: Plain Dealing branch of the Bossier Parish Library, 208 E. Mary Lee St. in Plain Dealing, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Sept. 2: Bossier Council on Aging, 706 Bearkat Drive in Bossier City,9:30 to 11 a.m.; and Benton branch of the Bossier Parish Library, 115 Courthouse Drive in Benton, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Sept. 3: Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home, 3130 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City, 9 to 11:30 a.m.; Central Library, 2600 Beckett St. in Bossier City, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sept. 4: Aulds branch of the Bossier Parish Library, 3950 Wayne Ave. in Bossier City, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Anna P. Tooke Library, 451 Fairview Point Road

in Elm Grove, 1 to 3 p.m.

Caddo Parish

Aug. 31; Atkins branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 3704 Greenwood Road in Shreveport, 10 a.m. to noon; North Shreveport Branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 363 Hearne Ave. in Shreveport, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sept. 1: North Caddo/Vivian branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 615 N. Pine St. in Vivian, 10 a.m. to noon; North Shreveport branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 4844 N. Market St. in Shreveport, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sept. 2: Cedar Grove/Line Avenue branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 8303 Line Ave. in Shreveport, 9 to 11 a.m.; Hollywood/Union branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 2105 Hollywood Ave. in Shreveport, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Mooretown branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 4360 Hollywood Ave. in Shreveport, 2 to 4 p.m.

Sept. 3: David Raines branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 2855 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Shreveport, 10 a.m.-noon; West Shreveport branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 4380 Pines Road in Shreveport, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sept. 4: Hamilton/South Caddo branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, 10 a.m. to noon; Shreve Memorial Library's Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive in Shreveport, 1 to 3 p.m.

DeSoto Parish

Aug. 31-Sept. 4: DeSoto registrar of voters office, 105 Franklin St. in Mansfield, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Sept. 1: DeSoto Parish Health Unit, 113 Jefferson St. in Mansfield, 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Sept. 2: DeSoto Chamber of Commerce, 115 N. Washington Ave. in Mansfield, 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Sept. 3: DeSoto Council on Aging, 1015 Polk St. in Mansfield, 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Sept. 4: Northwest Louisiana Technical College, 943 Oxford Road in Mansfield, 11 a.m. to noon.

Webster Parish

Sept. 2: Springhill Council on Aging, 403 W. Church St. in Springhill, 11 a.m. to noon; Willie & Mary Mack Memorial branch of the Webster Parish Library,

217 N. Main St. in Springhill, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 3: Minden Council on Aging, 1482 Sheppard St. in Minden, 9 to 10 a.m.

In addition, some registrar of voters offices will have demonstrations to familiarize voters with the voting machines used during early voting.

