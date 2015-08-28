Start Your Day: Continuing coverage of remembering Katrina, General Mills recalls green beans for listeria

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Erika should not get stronger and may weaken in the coming days. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Tomorrow will mark 10 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall. The hurricane changed the lives of millions of people.

This morning, KSLA News 12's Charisse Gibson and Jacob Bradford, both New Orleans natives, are live from the Lower Ninth Ward in the Crescent City. They'll share their personal stories as well as the stories of others who recovered from the devastation the storm caused. You can also share your story with us using #RememberingKatrina.

Tropical Storm Erika turns deadly. At least 4 people are dead near the Caribbean Island of Dominica. Now, the storm is projected to reach hurricane strength before hitting Florida. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young will track Erika on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

A person is dead after being struck by a car last night. Louisiana State Police troopers say the driver was heading east on Hwy. 80 when the vehicle hit the person.

Check your freezers. General Mills is recalling packages of frozen green beans after one package tested positive for listeria.

Everyone's favorite commercial superstars, the Budweiser Clydesdale, are in the ArkLaTex. Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live in Texarkana, Texas with more on what brings the horses to town and what's in store for the weekend weather.

