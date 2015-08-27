Texarkana, Texas police use pepper gun for arrest

Officers on both the Arkansas and Texas side of Texarkana along with Miller County deputies are training on the use of a powerful new pepper gun that promises higher accuracy and the power to stop even the most uncooperative subjects in their tracks.

The JPX Cobra shoots out a concentrated mist of water and Cayenne pepper measuring at 400,000 scoville heat units, several times hotter than a jalepeno pepper.

ETX, SWAR officers to use powerful new pepper gun

Texarkana, Texas police used a pepper gun to arrest a man acting strangely inside an area fast-food restaurant Wednesday.

Police were called to the McDonald's in the 1700 block of New Boston Road around 12:30 p.m.

Police say 38-year-old James Moore was asked to leave by the restaurant manager because of his strange behavior.

Police say Moore was sitting alone in a booth sweating profusely and mumbling to himself. He then reportedly took off his shirt and began to swing it over his head.

Officers tried to talk to Moore but he reportedly ignored them and kept mumbling. After telling him to leave multiple times, police say they fired 2 shots from the pepper gun.

Police were able to pull Moore from the booth and handcuff him.

Moore is facing charges for criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

