Warrant issued for missing Sabine Parish man

On August 7, Stacie McCullough said goodbye to her husband Shannon as he was heading out the door to search for a job in Zwolle.

Many police are looking for a missing man they say hasn't been seen since Friday, August 7.

A bench warrant has been issued for Shannon McCullough, the man who was reported missing in Many, Louisiana nearly 3 weeks ago.

McCullough was scheduled to be back in court Wednesday morning on a continuing bench trial for his alleged role in an aggravated second degree battery incident that happened last year. But, authorities say McCullough did not show up.

We did research and found he has a lengthy criminal record with at least 30 run-ins with the law.

"That's up to the judge, but at this time the trial won't continue until he is arrested on a bench warrant," said Ronnie Brandon with the Sabine Parish District Attorney's Office.

As the search continues for Shannon McCullough, his trial for second degree aggravated battery does not. McCullough was last seen August 7, and his family said he left no trace or clues for them or the sheriff's office.



"We're still tracing down whatever leads we may get, but nothing really substantial," said Sheriff Ronny Richardson.



The sheriff said they are still continuing to search for the husband and father, and said they still hope to find him alive. His family, however, is losing hope. They have asked the sheriff's office to search part of the Toledo Bend Lake for his car.



"We were going to go search yesterday with sonar, and just check that and give them peace of mind, but thunderstorms came in so that got called off," said Richardson.

The sheriffs office will continue to search for McCullough until they get an answer. We reached out to McCullough's wife, but she did not want to talk.

According to the clerk of court, the last time McCullough was in court was back on July 31, but since more witnesses reportedly came forward, the trial was continued for Aug. 26.

McCullough was reported missing to Sabine Parish authorities on Aug. 7 when he failed to return home after looking for a job.

Shannon McCullough was last seen driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Monterro Sport that had a sticker on the back that reads, "In memory of Josh Miller."

Anyone with information on Shannon McCullough's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 256-9241.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.