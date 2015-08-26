Start Your Day: Police cracking down on DWIs, Weather Wonders explains cooler temps

The image was posted to the Caddo Animal Services and Mosquito Control page Tuesday just before 11 a.m. with the caption, "How to deal with the difficulties of life," and it immediately sparked numerous angry and confused comments. (Source: Facebook)

Parts of of Hwy 71 and Old Mooringsport Road are reopen after a crash involving 2 18-wheelers just north of Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

In 2013 Louisiana had 234 deaths because of drunk driving. Louisiana police want to bring that number down.

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

In a KSLA News 12 traffic alert, a portion of Hwy. 71 in Caddo Parish is reopened this morning after being closed following a crash involving 2 18-wheelers last night.

Louisiana is ranked the fifth highest state for drinking and driving in the nation. Now, police want to bring that number down. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live along I-20 with how they plan to fight the problem over Labor Day weekend. Tune into KSLA News 12 This Morning to learn more information on the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," campaign.

An iconic Shreveport restaurant reopens its doors for breakfast this morning. The Cotton Boll was closed after the rear of the structure was burned in a fire on August 2.

Curious about why it feels so good outside this morning? You may be surprised by the answer. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden has it for you in today's Weather Wonders.

A memorial service for the Louisiana State Trooper fatally shot earlier this week was held last night. Visitation for Senior Trooper Steven Vincent will be this Friday and funeral services will be held on Saturday.

ICYMI: The Caddo Animal Services and Mosquito Control Director is apologizing for a controversial Facebook post, but some aren't buying it.

