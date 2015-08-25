Fire damage repaired, The Cotton Boll reopens Aug. 26

Firefighters were called to the Cotton Boll restaurant at 12:31 p.m. Sunday, August 2. (Source: Nicolette Schelissman/KSLA News 12)

The Cotton Boll is back.

The iconic restaurant at 1624 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport reopens its doors for breakfast at 6 a.m. August 26 and resumes its regular schedule, owner Leslie Henry-Mellor tells KSLA.

So what's on the lunch menu? There's New Orleans-style fried chicken. And the chef's choice special is Salisbury steak.

"We don't know what to expect. But we're cooking like we are going to be busy," Henry-Mellor said.

The rear of the structure was burned in a fire reported about 12:31 p.m. August 2. While repairing the damage, she said, they took the opportunity make some updates in that area.

But don't worry about the dining ambiance. Nothing there has changed.

"We really did not want to change the tone of the memorabilia up front," Henry-Mellor said.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.