Elio Motors, suppliers zeroing in on production timeline

Elio Motors is trying a new way to raise the money it desperately needs to start production.

Elio Motors is zeroing in on a timeline for producing its three-wheel vehicle in the former General Motors plant in west Shreveport.

That's what the California startup says in the wake of a summit with representatives of 34 companies that will provide parts for the Elio. They gathered about two weeks ago in Troy, Mich., to help lay the groundwork for the production timeline.

"We talk about challenges. We trade ideas back and forth. We come up with solutions that save costs and improve design and manufacturability. We tap into the collective brainpower of some of the top minds in the auto industry. It makes us better and it is one of the key strategies that will get us to the production line," says a post on Elio Motors' Momentum blog.

That posting describes the most recent summit as perhaps the company's most important to date. "Now that the funding picture is coming into focus thanks to recent crowdfunding initiatives, we are zeroing in on our production timeline. Our collective supplier team is working together feverishly to iron out minute details that, ultimately, will save our customers money."

Elio Motors revealed its fifth-generation prototype in mid-June. The company next will begin producing its engineering models. Those 25 or so vehicles, a step between prototypes and production models, will be used for testing everything from the interior to the powertrain

Meantime, the fourth-generation Elio prototype continues to tour the United States. Its next stop will be Aug. 28-30 during the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif.

