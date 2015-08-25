Start Your Day: China affecting U.S. Stock Market, storms could bring cooler temps

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Chinese stocks tumbled again this morning after their biggest decline in 8 years. What happened overnight in China will have a direct impact on financial markets around the world, including here in the U.S. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live this morning with what this means for you.

Investigators work to connect the dots between 2 killings in Louisiana after a man shot and killed a Louisiana State trooper in Calcasieu Parish near Lake Charles. The man accused of killing the trooper was driving a truck registered to another man, who was found dead in his house.

Shreveport police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man overnight at a park in the Mooretown neighborhood. Anyone with any information is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers.

Storms in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas have developed as a cool front moves into the area. This could mean cooler temperatures are on the way. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young will have more with in your full weather forecast.

