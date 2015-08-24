West Shreveport family escapes early morning fire

Firefighters responded to the home around 6:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of Mandelane Street and arrived to find flames coming out of the back fo the house. (Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Several residents of a West Shreveport home escaped a fire that broke out early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home around 6:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of Mandelane Street and arrived to find flames coming out of the back of the house.

Officials say the fire started in the attic. They were able to get the flames under control within about 25 minutes.

The one-story wood-frame home received minor fire, smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

