Lifting up Kaylynn: SAU Magnolia steps up to support young cancer patient

A community is stepping up to help 2-year-old girl with cancer. Kaylynn Sands appears to be a typical toddler, full of energy and happy. Her mother says in some ways she is not typical.

Kaylynn was just diagnosed with Ganglioneuroblastoma, a cancer which develops in the nerve tissue after doctors discovered a tumor on her neck. Her mother Anne Sands says, Kaylynn started chemo last week and is doing well so far.

Kaylynn has a team of supporters. Her mom is the cheerleading coach for Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and the news has moved many to jump in and help.

Southern Arkansas University employee, Meredith Lawson has organized several fundraising events with the help of others to help the family with medical expenses.

There are several raffles to help the family. On the SAU campus, you can see many wearing "Lifting up Kaylynn" bracelets in support of the Kaylynn's battle. The bracelets are being sold for $5. A pancake breakfast is being organized for September 12th at Calvary Baptist Church. Tickets are $10. Another raffle is for a Henry Goldenboy 22 long rifle with octagon barrel, including 480 rounds of ammo. To find out how you can participate in these raffles, click here.

Anne says so far the cancer treatment has not slowed her daughter down and she still loves to dress up as a princess and even cook for her

guests. She says it is this attitude that is keeping the family going.

