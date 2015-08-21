Police catch one, seek two more over attempted burglary

Terry D. Smith, 23, of the 600 block of Wyandotte Street in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

One man is in custody and two more males are being sought Friday afternoon in the wake of the attempted burglary of a south Shreveport residence overnight.

Terry D. Smith, 23, of the 600 block of Wyandotte Street in Shreveport, has been booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Police also are investigating whether Smith committed several vehicular burglaries that occurred in the same area overnight, said Cpl. Marcus Hines, spokesman for the Shreveport Police Department.

Just before 4 a.m., three males fled from patrol officers responding to a call about a prowler or suspicious person at an apartment home in the 9000 block of Kingston Road. Smith was caught after a brief chase. He was wearing gloves and carrying a ski-type mask.

Authorities still are attempting to identify and apprehend the other two males who fled as officers arrived.

2015 Copyright KSLA. All rights reserved.