Start Your Day: Inside look at Geek'd Con, wet weekend forecast

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

A fire erupts in a vacant building early Friday morning, causing major damage. Firefighters say it was possibly an old church. It took crews more than an hour to battle the blaze.

Comic-Cons, Wizard Cons and Anime Cons have grown in popularity becoming a pop-culture staple. This weekend, Shreveport-Bossier will play host to the latest trend in conventions catering to fantasy and SyFy buffs.

Geek'd Con is kicking off today with some pretty big names attached to it. Including stars from American Horror Story, Walking Dead, and Star Wars. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at the convention center with a look at what you can expect from the event.

There could be more rain this weekend. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live from Gators and Friends with a look into the forecast and a special event they're having. Gators and Friends will offer a hands on, up close experience with some unique animals.

Later today, the annual Blue Mass will be honoring area law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency personnel. The memorial service for fallen first responders will be at 9:30 a.m.

Next weekend, the ArkLaTex will host an inaugural celebration filled with food and lots of music. Tune into KSLA News 12 at 6:00 a.m. for a live guest from the first ArkLaTex Music Heritage Festival!

