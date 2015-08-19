Reward offered for return of slain SPD Officer LaValley's gun

Shreveport police have confirmed that suspected SPD officer killer 27-year-old Grover Cannon is now in police custody.

Shreveport police have confirmed that suspected SPD officer killer 27-year-old Grover Cannon is now in police custody.

A reward is being offered for the return of slain SPD Officer Thomas LaValley's department issued handgun.

"We need this weapon, it's an important piece of evidence in this case and we know someone out there knows where this gun is at," said Chief Administrative Assistant Bill Goodin.

The Shreveport Police Department and Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers together are offering a $3,000 reward for the return of the Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun.

"They will not pursue charges in relation to the illegal possession of a firearm," said Goodin.

LaValley was responding to a call about a suspicious person back on August 5 in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street when the suspect, 27-year-old Grover Cannon, shot LaValley multiple times.

LaValley was taken to University Health hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Cannon took the gun from the crime scene that night.

"I'm not sure if they believe this is the weapon used to shoot officer LaValley ultimately that's going to be apart of this investigation," said Goodin.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the gun is urged to call Shreveport police detectives at 318-673-6955, Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.