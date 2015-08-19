Start Your Day: Rainy wet Wednesday, bridge back open after search for possible jumper

Under a plan imposed by the FDA, doctors will only be able to prescribe Addyi after completing an online certification test demonstrating that they understand its side effects. (Source: WRAL/CNN))

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

In a KSLA News 12 traffic alert, the Texas Street bridge is back open to traffic. It was closed overnight while crews searched for a possible bridge jumper.

The day ahead holds increasing chances of rain and a few storms. We're expecting rain over the next few days, but is it enough relief to fix the drought? StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is outside this morning with an answer in today's Weather Wonder.

It's the first day of school for Sabine Parish students. Remember to send in your back to school photos to sendit_ksla@ksla.com.

Caddo Parish teachers and administrators are getting ready to start their first day of school implementing the "Re-imagine Caddo" plan. Yesterday afternoon, the Caddo Parish School Board unanimously approved their plan to improve low-achieving schools.

Women with low sex drives are now able to take a pill to help them out. The Food and Drug administration's advisory panel has taken another look at a drug to treat lack of sexual desire in women and decided to approve a little pink pill.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford caught up with a local gynecologist to find out what doctors in this area think about the pill and if it will be well received in the ArkLaTex. Tune into KSLA News 12 This Morning to hear the doctor's reaction.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.