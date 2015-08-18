Teen indicted in stabbing death of 91-year-old Bossier City woman

Bossier City police detectives have determined the death of an elderly woman whose body was discovered inside her home Thursday was the result of a homicide.

A relative found Scott unresponsive inside her residence in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Circle Thursday at just after 12 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 91-year-old Bossier City woman.

During a vigil for the elderly woman who was stabbed to death last week, we discovered a close connection between the victim and the young teen suspect.

Bossier City police say Ludella Scott, 91, was robbed and stabbed to death by a 14-year-old boy. (Source: Family photo)

The teen accused of stabbing a Bossier City woman to death was indicted Monday.

The Grand Jury returned a first degree murder indictment for 14-year-old Donzell Hogan in the stabbing death of 91-year-old Ludella Scott.

Investigators believe Hogan stabbed Scott to death and robbed her of money back on July 1 in the victim's home in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Circle.

According to the indictment, Hogan was able to be charged as an adult for first degree murder because the victim allegedly killed by Hogan was over 65-years-old and the act was committed during an armed robbery.

According to a Supreme Court ruling back in 2005, the death penalty is forbidden in all states for those under the age of 18 at the time of their crime.

Hogan is currently being held at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

