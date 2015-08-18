Killer gets life sentence over slaying of gas station clerk

A Bossier City man must spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a late-night gas station clerk during an armed robbery in November 2013.

In handing down the sentence Tuesday, Bossier District Judge Jeff R. Thompson ordered that Adrian Tyrone Little, 24, serve the life term without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Little fatally shot James Allen Rosypal, a 21-year-old Dubberly resident who preferred to go by the last name of Harber. A customer found Harber lying on the floor behind the checkout counter at Exxon Food Fast, a business in the 1900 block of Airline Drive in Bossier City where Harber had worked for a couple months. It was to be a temporary gig before he joined the Army. Harber was pronounced dead at the scene.

Little initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. The district attorney's office wanted to seek the death penalty.

In March 2014, court documents show, the district attorney’s office withdrew the notice of intent to seek the death penalty after a mental evaluation showed Little's IQ falls within the “mild mental deficit” range. His attorney changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity in October.

In open court in mid-January, Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin amended the indictment to a charge of second-degree murder. Little pleaded guilty in July. Authorities said Little’s guilty plea was not part of a plea deal.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.