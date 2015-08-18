Texarkana, TX educators receive top state honors

The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) announced that Paul Norton, Superintendent of Schools, has been named one of five STATE FINALISTS for Superintendent of the Year. (Source: Texarkana Independent School District)

A Texarkana, TX superintendent and high school teacher are being honored by the state.

Holly Mooneyham is a pre-advanced placement ninth grade English I teacher at Texas High School. Mooneyham is the new Secondary Teacher of the Year for Region 8 of the Education Service Center.

She has been with the district since 2011. She started working after receiving a Bachelor of Science in English and a Master of Science in Curriculum & Instruction with a concentration in English from Texas A&M University – Texarkana.

“Teaching is a time consuming, stressful job, but I would not want it any other way,” said Mooneyham. “I have chosen a career where the rewards are numerous and great and I certainly do not feel like it is work.”

Texarkana Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Paul Norton says Mooneyham is a great role model for students.

Norton was also honored as one of 5 state finalist for Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.

Norton has been superintendent for 4 years. He has 16 years of administrative experience. He also has a masters degree from Texas A&M University.

Finalist were selected based on things like business engagement, teacher retention, diversity of the state’s student population, philosophy, educational leadership, challenges facing local school districts, and advocacy on behalf of public education.

The 2015 Superintendent of the Year will be announced October 3 at the TASB Convention in Austin. The winning superintendent will receive an award from Balfour, program underwriter.

The 2015 Teacher of the Year will be announced at the TEA State Board of Education Teacher of the Year Banquet also in Austin sometime in October.

