Start Your Day: Re-Imagine Caddo vote, fire damages business, chance of afternoon storms

The body of a missing 3-year-old boy has been located in a pond on the family's property east of Lufkin. Coming up on KSLA News 12 This Morning at 6:00 a.m., Raycom News Network's Alex Osiadacz is in Lufkin, Texas with more on the tragedy.

The Caddo Parish school board will vote on the Re-Imagine Caddo plan. It's the strategic plan for the district for the next 5 years. Voting on the plan was previously delayed.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live from Caddo Parish School Board office with details on Re-Imagine Caddo and what future plans could mean for parents, schools and the community.

A Bossier City business is heavily damaged after an overnight fire. It took fire crews almost an hour to get the blaze under control.

This morning we can expect to see mostly cloudy skies with higher humidity levels. Later in the day we'll have a cloud-sun mix and a chance of afternoon storms. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young will have your full weather forecast.

Saturday Night Live confirmed that comedian and actor Tracy Morgan will host on Oct. 17. It's Morgan's first time back on SNL since he was critically injured in a car accident last summer.

