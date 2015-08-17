Family of missing Sabine Parish man searching for answers

A bench warrant has been issued for Shannon McCullough, the man who was reported missing in Many, Louisiana nearly 3 weeks ago.

Many police are looking for a missing man they say hasn't been seen since Friday, August 7.

Shannon was last seen driving a white 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport, like this one pictured. Courtesy: the McCullough family.

On August 7, Stacie McCullough said goodbye to her husband Shannon as he was heading out the door to search for a job in Zwolle. Stacie McCullough had no idea it was possibly the last time she could say goodbye.

The next day, after his wife, Stacie, still had not heard from her husband, she knew something was wrong.

"There's no way he would just walk out and go," said Stacie McCullough.

It's now been 10 days, and there has still been no sign of 39-year-old Shannon D. McCullough.

"He may not come home. That's my life," said Stacie McCullough. "We have been searching from daylight to dark just looking, hoping, for his vehicle to be found. Any thing. And we've gotten no leads, no nothing."

Stacie has no idea what could have happened to the man she has been with for 16 years.

"It's like he disappeared in thin air. Just nothing," said Stacie McCullough.

"We have no idea, we're looking for some leads," said Ronny Richardson, the Sabine Parish Sheriff.

Shannon McCullough has a daughter and step daughter, Kaylie and Shaina. Kaylie said she gets up every 15 minutes every night waiting for him.

"Please just someone know, because we're all just worried and very emotional," said Kaylie.

Shannon McCullough was last seen driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Monterro Sport that had a sticker on the back that reads, "In memory of Josh Miller."

His family said it is getting harder to hold out hope.

"I'm starting to realize that the news that we're going to get is probably not going to be good news," said Stacie McCullough.

Anyone with information on Shannon McCullough's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 256-9241. They are working on putting together a reward for any information about McCullough.

