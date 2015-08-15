SFD give away smoke detectors

The Shreveport Fire Department knocked on doors Saturday for the second smoke alarm campaign.

SFD says firefighters along with local volunteers hit the streets of Queensborough Community, going door-to-door to install free smoke alarms.

The grassroots campaign has installed an average of 850 smoke alarms per year for the past 3 years.

The smoke alarms are paid for through grants.

