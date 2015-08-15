SFD give away smoke detectors - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SFD give away smoke detectors

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport Fire Department knocked on doors Saturday for the second smoke alarm campaign.

SFD says firefighters along with local volunteers hit the streets of Queensborough Community, going door-to-door to install free smoke alarms. 

The grassroots campaign has installed an average of 850 smoke alarms per year for the past 3 years. 

The smoke alarms are paid for through grants. 

