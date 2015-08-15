Many, LA police search for missing man

Many police are looking for a missing man they say hasn't been seen since Friday, August 7.

Police say Shannon McCullough was driving a 2001 white Mitsubishi Montero sport when he was last seen.

According to the Many Police department Facebook page, he is described as being 5'8, weighing about 170 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members, friends and other volunteers reportedly set out to search for McCullough or his car in the Toledo Town area Saturday morning.

No information has been released on whether or not they found anything.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.