Allendale community host back to school bash

Unity in the community of Allendale was Saturday’s theme as organizations joined together to encourage each other for the new school year.

People who live in the Allendale community got school supplies and enjoyed hot dogs off the grill. All in effort to promote togetherness.

Event organizers say Saturday’s hot dog social was a huge success.

“We had a lot more support from the community," said Wilma Young, founder of Angels of Faith Theatrical Ministries. "When we go out passing out fliers, we get a chance to meet and talk to some of the residents who are glad to see us and know that we are here in the neighborhood to help.”

The event was put on by The Big Brothers Leading the Way Through Christ, Brookwood Baptist Church and Angels of Faith Theatrical Ministries.

