Donation account set up for Officer LaValley's family

An account to benefit the family of fallen Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley has been established at ANECA Federal Credit Union.

All donations will go directly to LaValley's family and can be made at any of the three locations.

Main Branch: 4361 Youree Drive, Shreveport

Downtown Branch: CenterPoint Energy Building, 525 Milam Street, Suite 107, Shreveport

Bossier Branch: 2650 Benton Road, Bossier City

The name on the account is Thomas LaValley Family.

Several companies in Louisiana have held fundraisers since LaValley was gunned down in Shreveport on August 5.

Hundreds packed Johnny's Pizza houses on Monday and Wednesday, more packed Chili's Bar and Grill restaurants across the state. And on Thursday, dozens ate at Marilynn's Place in Shreveport where a percentage of the sales were donated.

Other companies such as C&C Electric and Lighting gave away free blue light bulbs for citizens to show their support on Sunday, August 16.

Friends of Officer LaValley have also started a t-shirt fundraiser. The money will go to set up a memorial in Shreveport for LaValley.

Those wishing to donate directly to LaValley's family can do so by going to any of the ANECA branches in Shreveport-Bossier City.

On Monday, August 17, Domino's Pizza in Shreveport, Bossier City and Haughton will donate 20 percent of all proceeds to LaValley's family.

"We've always prided ourselves in giving back to the community, and we just wanted to take this opportunity to give back to those who serve us," said John Fain, a district supervisor.

Domino's is expecting to present a check to the LaValley Family by Thursday, August 20.

Also, on Saturday, August 22, participating Dairy Queen locations in Shreveport will donate $1 for every blizzard sold to the officer's family.

