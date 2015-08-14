Start Your Day: WWII veterans honored, 'comfortable' weekend weather, father of PGA Tour player dies

Man sent to the hospital after shooting at Stone Vista Apartments. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

New this morning, the father of a PGA Tour player, who was reported missing and eventually spotted in the ArkLaTex has now been found dead. Willard Hurley, the father of golfer Billy Hurley III has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Virginia.

While you were sleeping, an overnight shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex sent a man to the hospital. Police are investigating after shells were found outside the laundry room of the complex on Stoner Avenue.

Today marks the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana honoring the World War 2 veterans by placing American flags on the tombstones of those who lost their lives in the war. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at the cemetery where he'll meet some of those volunteers.

We start the day with mostly clear and sunny skies, light winds and highs in the low to mid 90s. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young describes the weather for the weekend as "comfortable" Tune into KSLA News 12 This Morning for the full weekend weather forecast.

Who is ready for a little bargain shopping? Jefferson, Texas is hosting a flea market this weekend, where guests can peruse vendor stands for special hidden treasures. That's where Meteorologist Nicole Madden is to share more details and give us a look at the event forecast.

In this morning's health alerts, tomorrow is the last day for you to "Get in the Game for life." That's LifeShare Blood Center's latest blood drive event happening now. Everyone that donates blood will get a free t-shirt and a chance to win tickets to the Saints Cowboys Game in October.

