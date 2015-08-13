Get in the Game: Donate blood and get a chance to win Saints tickets

KSLA News 12 is encouraging everyone to "Get in the game for life."



We're teaming up with LifeShare Blood centers across the ArkLaTex to bring in donors.



Whoever wishes to give blood can do so at LifeShare locations in Shreveport, Bossier City, or Texarkana through Saturday, August 15, and donors get a free t-shirt and be put into a drawing to win Saints vs. Cowboys tickets in New Orleans on October 4, along with a $200 gift card for travel expenses.



Tina Hooper with LifeShare says many people say many people tell them they actually feel better after giving. "We don't know if that's something of the giving physically or just that feeling that they know that they are helping someone, paying it forward.”



Every 2 seconds, someone needs blood and 1 in every 7 people who enter a hospital will need blood. One single donation of whole blood can help save the lives of 3 people.



The center says that there is no substitute for human blood.



The blood that helps patients comes only from people who donate voluntarily.



A whole blood donation process takes about 45-60 minutes, including registration, screening, and donation. The actual donation takes about 10-15 minutes.

