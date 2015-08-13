Start Your Day: Shreveport man stabbed in chest, blood drive prizes

During a stand off an officer accidentally fired two shots into a patrol car. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Donate blood for a good cause and a chance to win Saints tickets. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

While you were sleeping, a Shreveport police officer accidentally shot a patrol car during a standoff early Thursday morning.

A Shreveport woman is in custody for allegedly stabbing her brother. She claims it was self defense. Tune into KSLA News 12 This Morning for more details on the incident.

KSLA is teaming up with LifeShare Blood centers across the ArkLaTex to bring in donors. Give blood now through Saturday and you'll automatically be entered to win 2 tickets to see the New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 4 at the Superdome, and a $200 gift card for travel expenses.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live from LifeShare Blood center in Shreveport to fill you in on all the steps you need to take to donate today. He'll also be giving blood live at 6:30 a.m.

The hottest festival in Texas is coming up. KSLA StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live from the T&P Trail Head and Pavilion in New Boston, TX this morning to tell us about the Pioneer Days Festival. She'll explain what makes the festival hot, and if the weather will follow suit.

