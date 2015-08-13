2-A-Days: Byrd

Last season was a dream season for the Byrd football team until West Monroe made it a nightmare in the state quarterfinals. They handed Byrd their first loss of the year and ended their season.

Head coach Mike Suggs is entering his 18th year as the head man. That number 18 is significant, that's also how many starters Byrd lost at the end of last year. Just 2 returning on each side of the ball.

They do return Deuce Caston at quarterback who now gets a full year under center after starting 7 games last year in place of the injured Tyler Howard. No more Dominic Haggerty at running back. Trey Allen returns to the backfield after tearing his ACL last season.

Suggs said, "Fortunately on both sides of the ball last year, we were able to play a lot of people so even though our returning starter numbers are low. We got a lot of expereince, guys that got to play alot." Caston, who is now entering his senior year, said, "We have one goal, that's states, just like everyone else in the state. We have a lot of good guys coming back. A lot of guys taking big positions on. We'll pretty good this year."

On defense, Trent Jones returns at safety. Chris Grant and Luther Dallas, didn't start at cornerback but played a lot, they're back. Senior defensive back Cole Albritton says success on defense will start up front. "It all starts with D-line. I think we'll be pretty good everywhere on defense but I think our D-line has to be the strongest and we'll deliver."

Byrd opens the season at Barbe September 4th.