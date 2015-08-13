2-A-Days: Byrd

Last season was a dream season for the Byrd football team until West Monroe made it a nightmare in the state quarterfinals. They handed Byrd their first loss of the year and ended their season.
Head coach Mike Suggs is entering his 18th year as the head man. That number 18 is significant, that's also how many starters Byrd lost at the end of last year. Just 2 returning on each side of the ball.
They do return Deuce Caston at quarterback who now gets a full year under center after starting 7 games last year in place of the injured Tyler Howard. No more Dominic Haggerty at running back. Trey Allen returns to the backfield after tearing his ACL last season.
Suggs said, "Fortunately on both sides of the ball last year, we were able to play a lot of people so even though our returning starter numbers are low. We got a lot of expereince, guys that got to play alot."
Caston, who is now entering his senior year, said, "We have one goal, that's states, just like everyone else in the state. We have a lot of good guys coming back. A lot of guys taking big positions on. We'll pretty good this year."
On defense, Trent Jones returns at safety. Chris Grant and Luther Dallas, didn't start at cornerback but played a lot, they're back.
Senior defensive back Cole Albritton says success on defense will start up front. "It all starts with D-line. I think we'll be pretty good everywhere on defense but I think our D-line has to be the strongest and we'll deliver."
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Kentucky Derby winner Justify is washed outside a barn, Friday, May 18, 2018, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes horse race is schedule for Saturday.
Qatar is helping hockey fans in the U.S. capital get an extra hour of subway service on the night of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final between the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.More >>
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Atletico's Antoine Griezmann's celebrates his side opening goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Marseille and Atletico Madrid at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Striker Antoine Griezmann punished sloppy Marseille with two expertly-taken goals as Atletico Madrid won the Europa League for the third time with a 2-0 win on Wednesday.More >>
(Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Jordan Spieth watches his ball after hitting from the fairway on the first hole during the pro-am at the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Jordan Spieth headlines his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson as the tournament celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new venue.More >>
(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>
