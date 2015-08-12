Mother: 'I saw a look in my son that scared me'

Shreveport police have confirmed that suspected SPD officer killer 27-year-old Grover Cannon is now in police custody.

Ramona Cannon spoke to KSLA News 12 outside the home where Officer Thomas LaValley was killed in one week ago.

The mother of the man arrested for killing a Shreveport Police officer said on the night Officer Thomas LaValley was killed, even she left the family's home, worried over her son's erratic behavior.

"Grover was over here, Grover was talking so crazy, I saw a look in my son that scared me," said Ramona Cannon, the mother of the man who is accused of shooting and killing LaValley.

One week ago, Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley was gunned down in the line of duty while responding to a suspicious person call in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street.

When Officer LaValley contacted the suspect, Grover Cannon, police say Cannon pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

But the question remains, what happened inside that home on that night one week ago?

Grover Cannon's own mother said she was worried long before police were ever called.

"He was acting so crazy, I told my oldest daughter, I had my baby girl with me, and I told my oldest daughter me and my baby girl are fixing to leave your brother. Like I said, we already knew he was talking crazy. Me and your baby sister are fixing to leave. You and your boyfriend, y'all get out the house," said Ramona Cannon.

Ramona Cannon said she saw her son right before police say he opened fire on LaValley.

"I was at home long enough to stick my key in the door. My daughter and them hadn't even made it out of the yard," said Ramona Cannon.

According to police, a woman called 911 saying a man was in her neighbor's home threatening them. The caller reportedly told police the man may be armed, and that he possibly had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

In the Shreveport Police Department's original news release, when Officer LaValley arrived, Grover Cannon allegedly shot LaValley multiple times in the upper body.

Grover Cannon ran from the home, and led law enforcement agencies from across Northwest Louisiana on a city-wide manhunt.

"I hate everything that happened. Like I said, I wasn't here," said Ramona Cannon.

But Ramona Cannon is standing up for her son.

"He got in a lot of trouble, but it was for drugs, burglary and stuff like that, not no murder or nothing," claimed Ramona Cannon.

According to police, Grover Cannon was wanted on one count of attempted second degree murder charges after police say he shot a man on July 15.

"My son was in a deep, deep depression," said Ramona Cannon.

Shreveport Police have denied to comment on this investigation because it is pending criminal prosecution and said the case is still under investigation.

