Hope police seek help identifying alleged armed robbers

Hope police are asking for the public's help with identifying the people responsible for robbing a gas station.

Just after 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, police were called to the 2600 block of North Hazel Street on reports that the Triple J Shell Gas Station had been robbed.

When officers arrived on the scene, the store clerk reportedly told them that two black men with their faces covered, entered the store. One of the men reportedly ran up to the counter and pointed a handgun. The second man ran around the counter and struck the clerk on the left side of his head with a wooden stick.

The clerk was then reportedly told to open the register. The two bandits then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

The robbers are described as black men about 6' tall. One had a slender build while the other had a bigger build. Both were reportedly wearing dark pants, white shirts and had their faces covered.

The store clerk was treated at Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope for injuries suffered in the robbery. The employee was later released.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Hope Police Department at 870-777-3434 or Detectives Todd Lauterbach at 870-722-2576.

