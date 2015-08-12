Start Your Day: Protecting students from heat, Film Prize names finalists, weather getting cooler

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

C E Byrd High School students will be returning to school today after they were dismissed early on their first day for ac problems. School officials say the problem has been fixed.

This morning, CE Byrd High School students as well as many kids across the ArkLaTex are getting ready for school. With more than 2 weeks of triple digit temperatures this heat wave is affecting everyone, including those headed to the bus stop this morning.

KSLA NEWS 12's Jacob Bradford is live outside Fairfield Elementary with some tips that could help kids beat the heat this morning.

We may be in the middle of a heat wave, but relief could be on the way. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden has the full weather forecast. Tune in to see when the rest of the week might be getting cooler.

Today, another restaurant is showing support for fallen SPD Officer Thomas LaValley's family. All over the state of Louisiana and in parts of east Texas the popular chain Chili's is holding a fundraiser. 10 percent of your check will go to Sea of Blue of Louisiana for Officer LaValley's family. Just be sure to mention you'd like to donate when you order.

The Louisiana Film Prize Weekend Festival recently announced their Top 20 finalists to move forward in this cinematic competition. Tune into KSLA News 12 This Morning and hear from one of the festival's producers. She'll be talking about what you can expect that weekend and how you can help pick the $50,000 grand prize winner.

