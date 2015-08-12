20 films compete for $50,000 Louisiana Film Prize - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

20 films compete for $50,000 Louisiana Film Prize

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The top 20 finalists are competing for $50,000 for the fourth annual Louisiana Film Prize Festival Weekend. 

The event will be October 1-4 in Shreveport.

The filmmakers were challenged to create a short film that runs from 5 to 15 minutes. The film had to be shot in northwest Louisiana.

This year, there were more than 120 submissions from all over the nation. Film Prize officials says more than half of the submissions were from outside of Louisiana. 

Here is a list of the 2015 LOUISIANA FILM PRIZE FINALISTS:

  • American Virgin directed by Tamzin Merchant
  • Beaumont directed by J C. Doler
  • Bloodhound directed by F.C. Rabbath 
  • Con directed by Travis Bible
  • Dandelion directed by Mary Thoma
  • Five Star Dinner Club directed by Catherine Hatcher
  • Freedom of Knowledge directed by Jevon Miller
  • Grand Staircase directed by Calvin O'Neal, Jr.
  • He Whom Evil Fears directed by Chris Ganucheau
  • Honey and the Hive directed by Austin Alward
  • Hut Hut directed by Courtney Sandifer
  • In Progress directed by Eric Rippetoe
  • Jackdaw directed by Travis Champagne
  • Made Hen directed by Charles Landers
  • Parallel Universes directed by Josh Smith
  • Roadside Assistance directed by Bears Fonte
  • The Bespoke Tailoring of Mister Bellamy directed by Alexander Jeffery
  • The God Particle directed by Kenn Woodard
  • The Pickle directed by Kyle Kleinecke
  • Two Roads directed by Christine Chen and Adam Duncan

The winner will be selected based on votes of a panel of industry judges and Festival audience.

The winner's short film will be distributed through Shorts International on iTunes. It will also be shown at various festivals across the country.

The Film Prize will also give $15,000 in filmmaking grants and have $1,000 best actor and actress awards.

The films used more than 1,00 people in their cast and crew.

Over the past 3 years, the Film Prize says participating films have injected more than $5 million in the area. This includes paying cast, crew, food, lodging and equipment.

“The Film Prize has become a beacon for independent filmmakers from all over the country,” said Executive Director Gregory Kallenberg. “Our competition has provided a model for how to encourage, nurture and incentivize filmmaking. We are very, very proud of that.

Visit www.lafilmprize.com for more information about the Louisiana Film Prize contest and festival

