20 films compete for $50,000 Louisiana Film Prize

The top 20 finalists are competing for $50,000 for the fourth annual Louisiana Film Prize Festival Weekend.

The event will be October 1-4 in Shreveport.

The filmmakers were challenged to create a short film that runs from 5 to 15 minutes. The film had to be shot in northwest Louisiana.

This year, there were more than 120 submissions from all over the nation. Film Prize officials says more than half of the submissions were from outside of Louisiana.

Here is a list of the 2015 LOUISIANA FILM PRIZE FINALISTS:

American Virgin directed by Tamzin Merchant

Beaumont directed by J C. Doler

Bloodhound directed by F.C. Rabbath

Con directed by Travis Bible

Dandelion directed by Mary Thoma

Five Star Dinner Club directed by Catherine Hatcher

Freedom of Knowledge directed by Jevon Miller

Grand Staircase directed by Calvin O'Neal, Jr.

He Whom Evil Fears directed by Chris Ganucheau

Honey and the Hive directed by Austin Alward

Hut Hut directed by Courtney Sandifer

In Progress directed by Eric Rippetoe

Jackdaw directed by Travis Champagne

Made Hen directed by Charles Landers

Parallel Universes directed by Josh Smith

Roadside Assistance directed by Bears Fonte

The Bespoke Tailoring of Mister Bellamy directed by Alexander Jeffery

The God Particle directed by Kenn Woodard

The Pickle directed by Kyle Kleinecke

Two Roads directed by Christine Chen and Adam Duncan

The winner will be selected based on votes of a panel of industry judges and Festival audience.

The winner's short film will be distributed through Shorts International on iTunes. It will also be shown at various festivals across the country.

The Film Prize will also give $15,000 in filmmaking grants and have $1,000 best actor and actress awards.

The films used more than 1,00 people in their cast and crew.

Over the past 3 years, the Film Prize says participating films have injected more than $5 million in the area. This includes paying cast, crew, food, lodging and equipment.

“The Film Prize has become a beacon for independent filmmakers from all over the country,” said Executive Director Gregory Kallenberg. “Our competition has provided a model for how to encourage, nurture and incentivize filmmaking. We are very, very proud of that.

Visit www.lafilmprize.com for more information about the Louisiana Film Prize contest and festival

