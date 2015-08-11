Queensborough Neighborhood Association set to be revitalized soon

Shreveport leaders say the Queensborough Neighborhood Association will be back in action soon.

The Association was called to action because of the recent violence in the Queensborough neighborhood.

During a prayer vigil held at New Elizabeth Baptist Church KSLA news 12 was told the Organization soon to be known as Queensborough Forward could be revitalized as early as September.

The church believes in order to stop the violence the community must first band together to press towards a solution.

“The only way we can get healing is if we come together as a community everybody in Queensborough who believes in God gets together and prays then you'll start to see a decline in the violence in the community,” said Pastor Danny Mitchell Jr.

Pastor Mitchell says a board will be selected in the coming weeks.