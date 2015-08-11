Start Your Day: Gas station hit by gunfire overnight, fundraisers for fallen SPD officer

The line was out the door at the Johnny's on Colquitt Rd. in Shreveport. (Source: Timothy McDearmont)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

A state of emergency has been declared for the City of Ferguson, Missouri after protests marking the anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, Jr. turned violent. Police arrested nearly 2 dozen people in Ferguson during a fourth consecutive night of demonstrations.

Shreveport police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in the Hollywood area overnight. A gas station was hit with bullets, and 15 minutes later, shots were fired a few blocks away. Tune into KSLA News 12 to hear more details on the investigation.

Last night, thousands across the Shreveport-Bossier area attended fundraisers, in honor of Officer LaValley. Including members of a family who knows what its like to lose a loved one in the line of duty.

Today, Boneheads restaurant on Youree Drive in Shreveport will donate 10 percent of its sales after 4:00 p.m.

Tomorrow, all Chili's locations in Louisiana and most of East Texas will donate 10 percent of customers' bill to the family of Officer LaValley. Just be sure to mention you'd like to donate when ordering.

Right now, parents and students in Caddo Parish are getting ready to join Bossier and a number of other ArkLaTex districts heading back to school.

This morning, Shreveport's Mayor, and former Superintendent of Schools, Ollie Tyler will return to Turner Elementary where she used to teach. Watch KSLA New 12 later this morning for the special start of school Ring the Bell event.

