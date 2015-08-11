Family of late Bossier City officer shows support for LaValley

Bossier City Police Officer Trey Hutchison was killed in the line of duty on August 11, 2004.

Among those who headed to Shreveport-Bossier area Johnny's Pizzas for fundraisers in honor of slain Shreveport officer Thomas LaValley on Monday were members of the family of a Bossier City officer gunned down in 2004.

"We just wanted to do what we can to help them," says Judy Edwards. Her nephew Trey Hutchison was a Bossier City officer when he was ambushed and shot to death 11 years ago this week.

"His end of watch was August 11th of '04," reads Edwards from her metal bracelet she wears on her right wrist in remembrance of her nephew.

Trey's Aunt, Uncle and his brother were at the Johnny's Pizza on north Airline Drive, where they joined dozens of others for the 3-hour fundraiser Monday evening.

"Trey's mother called and told us Johnny's is doing this," so they decided to help the best way they knew how, by showing support.

"We know we can never help them in their sorrow and grief. They've got to live through that," says Edwards.

"But in a small way, we can help a little bit by donating to the cause."

